Nats, Red Sox to play exhibition at Naval Academy on April 1

In this May 8, 2016, file photo, Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper scores on a double by Ryan Zimmerman as Chicago Cubs catcher Tim Federowicz applies a late tag during the third inning of a baseball game in Chicago. Instead of revamping their roster after yet another early playoff exit, the Washington Nationals head to spring training next week counting on a bounce-back year from Bryce Harper and a full season from Stephen Strasburg.

