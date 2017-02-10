More Patriots players are refusing to...

More Patriots players are refusing to visit the White House,...

One day after the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl, safety Devin McCourty announced that he would not visit the White House with the team, saying he wouldn't feel "accepted" in the White House because of what he described as President Donald Trump's "many strong opinions and prejudices." McCourty was the second Patriots player to say he is skipping the tradition.

Chicago, IL

