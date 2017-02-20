Maddux dons beard for prank, fools Cu...

Maddux dons beard for prank, fools Cubs' Bryant with curve

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

In a video posted Thursday , the Hall of Fame pitcher donned a fake beard and posed as a sound guy throwing his trademark curveball during a round of batting practice with unsuspecting Chicago Cubs star Kris Bryant. The prank's premise: Maddux patiently held a boom mic and offered occasional swing critiques during a video shoot while Bryant took cuts against another pitcher who left, allowing Maddux to step in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb 13 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,713 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC