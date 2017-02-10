Lots to ponder as Chicago Cubs open s...

Lots to ponder as Chicago Cubs open spring training

Read more: Daily Herald

It was Nov. 2 when the Cubs took the field for the final time in 2016, and they won perhaps the most memorable seventh game in World Series history when they pulled out an extra-inning victory at Cleveland. The short off-season brings its own set of challenges, but playing into November is the goal of every team, and the Cubs will gladly deal with those challenges as they open spring training Tuesday in Mesa, Arizona.

Chicago, IL

