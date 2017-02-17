Lester: Cubs are 'naive enough' to repeat
The last team to repeat as World Series champions was the Yankees, winning three in a row from 1998-2000. Could the Cubs be the next to do so? Jon Lester says they may be naive and cocky enough.
