Kyle Schwarber to bat leadoff for Chicago Cubs
After his improbable return to the lineup last fall for the World Series, Kyle Schwarber looks primed for a huge season for the Chicago Cubs. On Thursday, quirky and fun manager Joe Maddon revealed that Schwarber would likely bat leadoff for the Cubs heading into this season.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
