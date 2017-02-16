Kris Bryant won the NL MVP award last season.
From Rookie of the Year to All-Star to World Series champion to the couches of Ellen and Jimmy Kimmel Live, the text from Peyton Manning, the congratulatory wedding shout-out from President Obama and the purchase of a first home - yeah, it's been a good year for Kris Bryant. Kris Bryant's wonderful life: World Series champion starting his career at the top From Rookie of the Year to All-Star to World Series champion to the couches of Ellen and Jimmy Kimmel Live, the text from Peyton Manning, the congratulatory wedding shout-out from President Obama and the purchase of a first home - yeah, it's been a good year for Kris Bryant.
