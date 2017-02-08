Javier Baez, Hector Rondon lead Cubs' players on World Baseball Classic rosters
Second baseman Javier Baez and reliever Hector Rondon are among five Cubs players scheduled to participate in the World Baseball Classic. Second baseman Javier Baez and reliever Hector Rondon are among five Cubs players scheduled to participate in the World Baseball Classic.
