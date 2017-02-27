How the Cubs Won the World Series

How the Cubs Won the World Series

On November 2, 2016, America could say something they hadn't been able to in over a hundred years: the Chicago Cubs won the World Series. Four hours and twenty-eight grueling minutes of ten inning baseball later, the Cubs had beaten the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in what could possibly be the greatest game seven in all of sports history.

