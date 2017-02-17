Homecoming opportunity exciting for Antioch's Paul Blackburn
MESA, Ariz. - Baseball in the spring is often a game of comparisons. In seeing players for the first time, it's routine to hear the question, "who does he remind you of?" In describing Antioch product Paul Blackburn, A's manager Bob Melvin said the one-time Heritage High star reminded him of Kyle Hendricks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC