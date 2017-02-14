hire Ann Weiser as Vice President of Human Resources
The Chicago Cubs have hired Ann Weiser as vice president of human resources. In this role, Weiser will oversee the organization's talent strategy, including talent acquisition and development, associate engagement and retention, performance management and compensation and benefits.
