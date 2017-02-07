Happy PECOTA Day
Baseball Prospectus released their annual PECOTA projections for the upcoming 2017 season! I love this day because it indicates that baseball is just around the corner. The 2017 projections can be found here and as Cubs fans we will be happy to see they project the Cubs to finish first in the NL Central, yet surprisingly, with only 88 wins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bleed Cubbie Blue.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC