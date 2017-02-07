Happy PECOTA Day

Baseball Prospectus released their annual PECOTA projections for the upcoming 2017 season! I love this day because it indicates that baseball is just around the corner. The 2017 projections can be found here and as Cubs fans we will be happy to see they project the Cubs to finish first in the NL Central, yet surprisingly, with only 88 wins.

Chicago, IL

