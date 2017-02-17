Giants' Cueto still in Dominican Republic with ailing father
In this Oct. 7, 2016, file photo, San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto warms up before Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago. Cueto remains in his native Dominican Republic helping his ailing father a week after pitchers and catchers reported to spring training, and the Giants planned to reach out to him to determine how he is doing and whether he thinks he will be ready to pitch for his country in the World Baseball Classic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC