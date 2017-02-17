Giants' Cueto still in Dominican Repu...

Giants' Cueto still in Dominican Republic with ailing father

4 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

In this Oct. 7, 2016, file photo, San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto warms up before Game 1 of baseball's National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago. Cueto remains in his native Dominican Republic helping his ailing father a week after pitchers and catchers reported to spring training, and the Giants planned to reach out to him to determine how he is doing and whether he thinks he will be ready to pitch for his country in the World Baseball Classic.

Chicago, IL

