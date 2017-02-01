Cubs' World Series Run Immortalized in Bobblehead Form
In the wake of their historic World Series championship, the Chicago Cubs have inspired a massive flood of limited edition memorabilia celebrating the occasion, but one organization has taken Cubs fever to a whole new level. That group is the Bobblehead Hall of Fame, which is located in Wisconsin and features over 6000 unique bobbleheads on display for fans to see and enjoy.
