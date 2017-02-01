Cubs' World Series Run Immortalized i...

Cubs' World Series Run Immortalized in Bobblehead Form

Read more: NBC Chicago

In the wake of their historic World Series championship, the Chicago Cubs have inspired a massive flood of limited edition memorabilia celebrating the occasion, but one organization has taken Cubs fever to a whole new level. That group is the Bobblehead Hall of Fame, which is located in Wisconsin and features over 6000 unique bobbleheads on display for fans to see and enjoy.

Chicago, IL

