Cubs star Kris Bryant unfazed by constant fanfare, attention
Jason Heyward is amazed at how Kris Bryant handles the attention that comes with being the NL Rookie of the Year two years ago and the commanding MVP choice and World Series champion just a year later. "Everybody wants his autograph, everybody wants a picture, and those are good things, but it's a lot to take on," Heyward said.
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
