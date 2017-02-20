Cubs Spring Training: Five Players to Watch in Arizona
It feels like only yesterday that the Chicago Cubs were celebrating their World Series championship, but like all good parties, that one had to end as the team begins preparing for the 2017 season. The Cubs officially reported to their complex in Mesa, Arizona for the start of spring training on Tuesday, with players and coaches eager to embrace an unfamiliar role: defending a championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC