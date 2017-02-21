Kyle Schwarber made it known early in camp that he was 100 percent healthy and wanted to return to catching, even in a limited role Cubs' Schwarber not ready to let go of catching dream Kyle Schwarber made it known early in camp that he was 100 percent healthy and wanted to return to catching, even in a limited role Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2m5NnHo Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber juggles during the team's photo day Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, in Mesa, Ariz. MESA, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.