Cubs' Rizzo reaches out to boy who was attacked at school

Children at a suburban Chicago school are wearing Cubbie blue in support of a classmate who was severely beaten and Cubs star Anthony Rizzo is inviting the boy to Wrigley Field when he gets better. Rizzo tweeted his invitation to 12-year-old Henry Sembdner to watch batting practice and a game, saying he'd heard the 7th-grader was a Cubs fan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.