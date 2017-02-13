Cubs' Rizzo reaches out to boy who wa...

Cubs' Rizzo reaches out to boy who was attacked at school

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxPhilly

Children at a suburban Chicago school are wearing Cubbie blue in support of a classmate who was severely beaten and Cubs star Anthony Rizzo is inviting the boy to Wrigley Field when he gets better. Rizzo tweeted his invitation to 12-year-old Henry Sembdner to watch batting practice and a game, saying he'd heard the 7th-grader was a Cubs fan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) 13 hr Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Al Franken
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,984 • Total comments across all topics: 278,850,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC