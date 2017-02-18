Cubs' Kyle Hendricks relishes hometown Sportsman of the Year award
Despite staying under the radar for nearly his entire athletic career, Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks stood tall on Feb. 1 when he was honored by the Orange County Youth Sports Foundation as its Sportsman of the Year in Newport Beach. "It was really cool," Hendricks said.
