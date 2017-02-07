Cubs' Anthony Rizzo tweets support to 7th-grader badly beaten at South Elgin school
As a South Elgin 7th-grader recovers from a vicious beating by a classmate, the avid Cubs fan is getting support from ace first baseman Anthony Rizzo as well as hundreds of people who have donated thousands of dollars to help his family. Henry Sembdner suffered facial fractures and injuries to his brain when he was attacked for bumping into another student Friday at Kenyon Woods Middle School, authorities said.
