Cubs' Anthony Rizzo Says He Wouldn't Have Boycotted Trump White House
Chicago Cubs star Anthony Rizzo says he's an athlete -- not a politician -- and would NOT have boycotted a visit to Donald Trump 's White House. The World Series champ was at LAX wrapping up a quick L.A. vacation when we asked how he felt about the Patriots players refusing to take their championship visit to 1600 Pennsylvania.
