Cubs announce 2017 promotional item schedule featuring more than 40 giveaways

The Chicago Cubs today announced the 2017 promotional item schedule for home games at Wrigley Field, featuring commemorative 2016 World Series items including a replica pennant, banner and World Series Trophy, plus classic items like bobbleheads, caps, shirts and flags. Starting today at noon CST through Wednesday, February 22, at 11:59 p.m. CST, fans can purchase tickets to regular season home games during the online Mastercard Presale at www.cubs.com .

