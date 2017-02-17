Cub-turned-Cardinal Fowler quickly adjust to new surroundings

Dexter Fowler received a five-year, $82.5 million contract to leave the Cubs for the rival Cardinals over the offseason. - Dexter Fowler breezes through the center of the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse leaving a trail of handshakes and hellos in his wake before landing at his locker and chatting with a handful of players about the merits of a new album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.