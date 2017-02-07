Chicago, the Racial Wealth Divide and Mexican Americans

Co-written by Jessika Lopez, Senior Program Associate, Racial Wealth Divide Initiative When we think of Chicago, we think the Windy City, maybe the Chicago Cubs finally winning the World Series or maybe even think of Barack Obama's adopted hometown, but we don't really associate Chicago with Mexican culture. This is surprising when one really thinks about it because, in a city of 2.7 million people, Latinos are one of Chicago's most prominent ethnic groups, accounting for 29% of the population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.