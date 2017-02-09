Chicago Cubs trade for right-hander A...

Chicago Cubs trade for right-hander Alec Mills from Kansas City

3 hrs ago Read more: Cubbies Crib

The Chicago Cubs continued to add young, high-upside arms Wednesday, trading outfielder Donnie Dewees to the Kansas City Royals for right-handed pitcher Alec Mills . Mills, 25, made his big league debut with Kansas City last season, making a trio of appearances spanning just 3 1/3 innings.

Chicago, IL

