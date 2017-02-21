Chicago Cubs, Strop agree to contract extension
Pedro Strop's career took a turn for the better when he was traded to the Cubs from the Baltimore Orioles in July 2013. On Friday, the Cubs and Strop decided to continue their relationship through at least the 2018 season.
