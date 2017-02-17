Chicago Cubs Player Donating Items to Benefit Auction for Waterloo Child with Brain Tumor
A benefit auction for Jaymeson and his family will take place on Saturday and a World Series champion has decided to help out. Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo donated several items for the auction and sent Jaymeson a personal letter reading, in part, "I believe that by staying positive, I actually felt better and ultimately won my battle against cancer.
