Chicago Cubs News: PECOTA's projections; Maness on the radar?
Baseball Prospectus released its PECOTA projections for 2017, and the Chicago Cubs were strong-if not interesting. The Cubs are expected to win the division once again, but with less wins this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.
