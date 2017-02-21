Chicago Cubs: MLB Player Comps for Each Top Spring Training Prospect
The Chicago Cubs have an impressive young core in place at the MLB level, and there's still more talent in the pipeline. Even after graduating so much young talent to the MLB level and then trading a handful of highly regarded prospects at the trade deadline last year Everybody thinks all of our talent's already here," manager Joe Maddon told Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC