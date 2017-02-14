Chicago Cubs' Joe Maddon says Kyle Schwarber may catch

Apr 11, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber and manager Joe Maddon during the national anthem prior to a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports Despite concerns about injury, postseason hero Kyle Schwarber will have an opportunity to catch this spring, according to Chicago Cubs skipper Joe Maddon.

