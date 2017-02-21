Chicago Cubs' Heyward putting in extr...

Chicago Cubs' Heyward putting in extra to improve hitting

9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Jason Heyward returned to his locker Friday morning and peeled off his batting gloves after an early-morning hitting session. Heyward is looking to bounce back from a tough year at the plate, and since so much about hitting deals with "feel," as much as mechanics, I had a chance to ask him how the swing is feeling.

Chicago, IL

