Chicago Cubs face questions in Carl Edwards Jr. and his role
The Chicago Cubs have a late-inning asset in Carl Edwards Jr. But with Wade Davis in as closer and several other key bullpen pieces returning, what is his role this season? Late in the 2015 season, a lanky right-hander made his big-league debut for the Chicago Cubs, bringing with him a high-90s fastball that was larger than he was. He pitched less than five innings, before returning to Wrigley Field again last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|5 hr
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC