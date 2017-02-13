Chicago Cubs face questions in Carl E...

Chicago Cubs face questions in Carl Edwards Jr. and his role

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cubbies Crib

The Chicago Cubs have a late-inning asset in Carl Edwards Jr. But with Wade Davis in as closer and several other key bullpen pieces returning, what is his role this season? Late in the 2015 season, a lanky right-hander made his big-league debut for the Chicago Cubs, bringing with him a high-90s fastball that was larger than he was. He pitched less than five innings, before returning to Wrigley Field again last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) 5 hr Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 278,842,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC