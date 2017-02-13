Chicago Cubs face questions in Carl Edwards Jr. and his role

The Chicago Cubs have a late-inning asset in Carl Edwards Jr. But with Wade Davis in as closer and several other key bullpen pieces returning, what is his role this season? Late in the 2015 season, a lanky right-hander made his big-league debut for the Chicago Cubs, bringing with him a high-90s fastball that was larger than he was. He pitched less than five innings, before returning to Wrigley Field again last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.