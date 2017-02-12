Chicago Cubs: Could Travis Wood be this year's Dexter Fowler?
When it seemed that Dexter Fowler was headed to Baltimore last year, it was a huge surprise for everyone when he showed up at Chicago Cubs Spring Training. Is it possible Theo Epstein could be doing the same thing again with Travis Wood? It's improbable, but I wouldn't put it past Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein.
