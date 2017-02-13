Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds tickets for Big League Weekend sell out in hours
Brad Collins spent his morning Monday waiting in line outside of Cashman Field.He arrived at 7 a.m. with his friends - the first people there - and spent hours killing time time playing with his phone, talking to his friends and standing around - all for ticket to Big League Weekend, which will take place March 25-26 between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.Tickets went on sale at noon, both at the box office and online. By the early afternoon, the two games were sold out.
