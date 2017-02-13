Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds tickets ...

Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Reds tickets for Big League Weekend sell out in hours

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Brad Collins spent his morning Monday waiting in line outside of Cashman Field.He arrived at 7 a.m. with his friends - the first people there - and spent hours killing time time playing with his phone, talking to his friends and standing around - all for ticket to Big League Weekend, which will take place March 25-26 between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.Tickets went on sale at noon, both at the box office and online. By the early afternoon, the two games were sold out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) 11 hr Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,007 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC