Chicago Cubs agree to one-year deal with Pedro Strop
The Chicago Cubs signed Pedro Strop to a one-year, $5.5 million deal, avoiding arbitration as the team readies for Spring Training in Arizona. With less than one week until the Cubs report to Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona to open Spring Training, the club can check another item off the list.
