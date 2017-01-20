Chicago Cubs: 5 Last-Minute Moves They Should Consider
While the Chicago Cubs have not spent nearly as much money this winter as they did last, it's nonetheless been a busy offseason once again for the defending World Series champions. While there's no glaring hole to fill on the Opening Day roster, adding more organizational depth on the pitching side of things is never a bad idea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan 1
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC