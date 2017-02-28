Chicago Cubs 2017 preview: June is not for the weak or weary
As the temperatures heat up the Chicago Cubs face a daunting schedule in the month of June. A large rash of road games centered by just two days off the entire stretch and the early stages of the summer will test the health and longevity of the defending champs.
