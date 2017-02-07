CBS Radio/Chicago Names Chad Feldman Dir./News & Sports Sales, Jow Mackay Dir./Music Sales
CBS RADIO/CHICAGO has appointed CHAD FELDMAN Dir./News and Sports Sales, where he will oversee sales activities of News WBBM-A , WSCR-A and play-by-play assets for CHICAGO CUBS and CHICAGO BEARS broadcasts. Also, JOE MACKAY was appointed Dir./Music Sales, where he will oversee the sales activities of To 40 WBBM , Triple A WXRT, Country WUSN and Classic Hits WJMK.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|chicago cubs @ cleveland indians
|Oct '16
|kickboxer2
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC