CBS Radio/Chicago Names Chad Feldman Dir./News & Sports Sales, Jow Mackay Dir./Music Sales

CBS RADIO/CHICAGO has appointed CHAD FELDMAN Dir./News and Sports Sales, where he will oversee sales activities of News WBBM-A , WSCR-A and play-by-play assets for CHICAGO CUBS and CHICAGO BEARS broadcasts. Also, JOE MACKAY was appointed Dir./Music Sales, where he will oversee the sales activities of To 40 WBBM , Triple A WXRT, Country WUSN and Classic Hits WJMK.

