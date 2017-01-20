Cardinals get whacked

Cardinals get whacked

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Talking Chop

So the Commissioner's Office has rather surprisingly announced the outcome of the Cardinals / Chris Correa investigation. And it's quite a bit more stringent than I thought it would be: the Cardinals lose their first two 2017 draft picks .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Talking Chop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan 1 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
chicago cubs @ cleveland indians Oct '16 kickboxer2 1
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,749 • Total comments across all topics: 278,465,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC