Bob Davis: Maybe we should blame a goat for the legislature's dysfunction

The Chicago Cubs celebrate winning the World Series at the end of Game 7 of the World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The Chicago Cubs celebrate winning the World Series at the end of Game 7 of the World Series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.