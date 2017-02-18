Back end of Chicago Cubs' bullpen will be lethal in 2017
When the Chicago Cubs acquired closer Aroldis Chapman last summer, many felt the team added the final piece to their championship puzzle. With Chapman closing games out, the Cubs late-inning relievers were expected to collectively shut opponents down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cubbies Crib.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC