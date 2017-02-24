A's to give Matt Chapman, Franklin Ba...

A's to give Matt Chapman, Franklin Barreto a look vs. Cubs

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Two of the A's top prospects figure to see considerable playing times Saturday when Oakland opens the Cactus League season with a game against the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Third baseman Matt Chapman will be in manager Bob Melvin's starting lineup and the manager said he plans to get Barreto into the game early on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb 13 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,086 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC