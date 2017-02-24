A's to give Matt Chapman, Franklin Barreto a look vs. Cubs
Two of the A's top prospects figure to see considerable playing times Saturday when Oakland opens the Cactus League season with a game against the defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs. Third baseman Matt Chapman will be in manager Bob Melvin's starting lineup and the manager said he plans to get Barreto into the game early on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC