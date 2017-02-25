A's Jesse Hahn satisfied with his stu...

A's Jesse Hahn satisfied with his stuff in Cactus League opener

Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Saturday was a mixed blessing for A's starter Jesse Hahn as he opened the Cactus League for the A's in what turned out to be a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Hahn worked through a routine first inning, allowing just a two-out single, but he was roughed up for three hits, a walk and three runs in the second inning before being lifted with two out.

