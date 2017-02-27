AP's global coverage of Ali's death wins story of the year
AP sports columnist Tim Dahlberg and a global team of reporters won story of the year honors for coverage of Muhammad Ali's death and funeral in the annual contest for AP staffers judged by the Associated Press Sports Editors. The series, anchored by Dahlberg, Louisville-based reporters Claire Galofaro and Bruce Schreiner, Cape Town, South Africa-based sports writer Gerald Imray and a team of AP journalists examined Ali's impact from his hometown of Louisville to points around the globe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC