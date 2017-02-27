AP's global coverage of Ali's death w...

AP's global coverage of Ali's death wins story of the year

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

AP sports columnist Tim Dahlberg and a global team of reporters won story of the year honors for coverage of Muhammad Ali's death and funeral in the annual contest for AP staffers judged by the Associated Press Sports Editors. The series, anchored by Dahlberg, Louisville-based reporters Claire Galofaro and Bruce Schreiner, Cape Town, South Africa-based sports writer Gerald Imray and a team of AP journalists examined Ali's impact from his hometown of Louisville to points around the globe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago Cubs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who will start in center? (Jan '06) Feb 13 Startpharts 2
News Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D... Jan '17 johnnyj 1
News The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw... Dec '16 Mr HuHU 2
News World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ... Dec '16 Lisa J 1
News Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city... Nov '16 former democrat 1
Joe Buck Oct '16 Joe Buck 2
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
See all Chicago Cubs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,219,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC