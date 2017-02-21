a Let the games begina at MLBa s Spring Training

Cries of "Play Ball" warmed the hearts of Major League Baseball fans on Friday as big league teams squared off for the first time in 2017 on Spring Training diamonds in Arizona and Florida. Game action is starting a week earlier than usual to make room for this year's edition of the 16-team World Baseball Classic, a welcomed early thaw for those eager to shake the winter doldrums with a return of the Summer Game.

