a Let the games begina at MLBa s Spring Training
Cries of "Play Ball" warmed the hearts of Major League Baseball fans on Friday as big league teams squared off for the first time in 2017 on Spring Training diamonds in Arizona and Florida. Game action is starting a week earlier than usual to make room for this year's edition of the 16-team World Baseball Classic, a welcomed early thaw for those eager to shake the winter doldrums with a return of the Summer Game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.
Add your comments below
Chicago Cubs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who will start in center? (Jan '06)
|Feb 13
|Startpharts
|2
|Prospect Watch: Mariners Top 10 Prospects- #7 D...
|Jan '17
|johnnyj
|1
|The Bronx is burning with return of flame-throw...
|Dec '16
|Mr HuHU
|2
|World Series MVP to be honored during Franklin ...
|Dec '16
|Lisa J
|1
|Chicago's new, frightening reality: a blue city...
|Nov '16
|former democrat
|1
|Joe Buck
|Oct '16
|Joe Buck
|2
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at...
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
Find what you want!
Search Chicago Cubs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC