World Series Trophy Tour stops at Redbird Arena

Dreams came true for some friends, family and students when they came out to Redbird Arena to take a picture with the World Series Trophy! GO CUBS GO! he Chicago Cubs World Series Trophy Tour made a stop in Bloomington-Normal Wednesday, allowing community members, students from Illinois Wesleyan and Illinois State to get a glimpse of the Commissioner's Trophy that was 108 years in the making. Some fans have been continually checking the Trophy Tour webpage since the win to see if it would make its way down I-55.

