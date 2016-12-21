Wood to host 6th "Winter Warm-Up" to support youth

Former Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood will host the sixth annual "Woody's Winter Warm-Up" celebrity bartending event on Jan. 13 to benefit Chicago's youth and support the youth mentorship program, Pitch In. The Wood Family Foundation is partnering with Conagra Brands to host the event at Harry Caray's Tavern at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., starting at 8:30 p.m. CT.

