Who will serve as Cubs' setup man?

19 hrs ago

If Wade Davis is going to be the closer, will Hector Rondon be the setup man or Koji Uehara or both? How will the Cubs manage the bullpen? -- Jack G., Hinsdale, Ill. You'll likely see Rondon, Uehara, Pedro Strop and Carl Edwards Jr. rotating as the setup pitchers, depending on the situation.

Chicago, IL

