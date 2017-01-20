What the Cardinals knew during the Astros hacking.
Details have been released on the extent of the Cardinals' hacking of the Houston Astros system, and it goes pretty deep. Accessing multiple accounts within their scouting system, Chris Correa, currently serving Federal time, "...knew what projects the Astros' analytics department was researching, what concepts were promising and what ideas to avoid," said one of the documents, signed by Michael Chu, the assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted the case against Correa.
