Take a seat! Own a piece of Wrigley history

Want to own a seat from Wrigley Field? Starting Friday, the Cubs will sell limited quantities of seat sets that were removed and replaced as part of the ongoing restoration project at the ballpark. Several sections of seats will be replaced through the duration of what's known as the 1060 Project, and they will be made available for purchase through the Wrigley Field Seat Sale.

Chicago, IL

